Members of Parliament have called on Government to urgently intervene and provide relief to areas that have been affected by disasters.

Gulu Woman District MP, Hon. Sharon Bamoi said heavy rains have destroyed crops before the harvesting period.

“The people of Gulu are crying to Government to intervene and provide them with food crops and emergency relief aid,” Bamoi said.

Manjiya County MP, Hon. John Baptist Nambeshe asked Government to weigh-in on the effects of heavy rains in the district that have caused landslides and mudslides.

“Many people are staying in places of worship because of the risks near their homes; some homes have been destroyed by the natural disasters leaving many people homeless,” said Nambeshe.

Kilak South representative, Hon. Gilbert Olanya said there is continued of gardens and homes by elephants and buffalos in the parishes of Bana, Kololo and Lajadula located in Lakang sub-county.

He said the animals migrated from Murchison Falls National Park, and destroyed houses.

“Government should direct Uganda Wildlife Authority to drive away the animals that are interrupting the people of Kilak South. It should also consider compensating the relatives of Filda Akol who was killed by an elephant as well as other people battling for life in hospital from animal inflicted injuries,” Olanya said.

He also called on the Minster for Disaster Preparedness to avail tarpaulins to locals who have lost their homes.

Hon. Esther Anyakun, the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees told the House that the Ministry was writing a comprehensive report for the entire country on issues relating to looming hunger and other disasters.

She added that the report will be presented to the Prime Minister before consideration by Cabinet.

“I had requested some MPs to give reports about persons affected at household level and I received reports from Karamoja, Teso and Acholi. I am waiting for a report from Western Uganda. We are compiling reports so that when we make procurement for food items for the people,” Anyakun said.

She added that the Ministry will visit flood-prone areas including Kayunga district, to assess the situation of people displaced by rising waters of Lake Kyoga.