The Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in charge of Nakawa division Herbert Anderson Burora has ordered an immediate closure of Forest Mall and Shoprite Lugogo for flouting Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a letter dated 13 July, 2021, Burora says the management of Forest Mall and Shoprite adamantly refused to follow the Presidential directives and guidelines aimed at steming the spread of Covid-19 thus exposing Ugandans to danger.

“It’s from that concern that effective 14th July, 2021 the Mall will be closed the following have been met; all financial institutions that operate within to reopen, shall prove that they have provided transport to their workers and that they have put in place all the Standard operating procedures as guided by the President and the Ministry of Health. Private cars shall not be allowed into the premises apart from those that identify with the essential services provided within the premises. All restaurants shall prove social distancing measure as opposed to the existing arrangement and pharmacies Wil be open upon workers identifying themselves,” Burora told the management of Forest Mall and Shoprite in a letter copied to the Covid-19 National taskforce, Resident City Commissioner-Kampala and DPC Jinja Road.

“This is to therefore, to direct you to communicate these restrictions to the tenants that will take effect as indicated above.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here