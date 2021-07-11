Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has revealed why his son Tamale Mirundi Junior quit Uganda’s main opposition party- the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Appearing on STV’s Embuga show on Sunday, Mirundi said NUP top leadership had directed his son to join the queue of people announcing President Yoweri Museveni dead, something which he refused to do. And in return he decided to denounce the Kamwokya based political party.

“The reason why Tamale Mirundi Junior quit NUP is that they directed him to announce that Museveni is dead which annoyed him,” the political analyst said.

A few days ago, Mirundi Jnr publicly announced that he quit Bobi Wine’s led party.

During an interview on NBS TV Uncut show, Mirundi Jnr reasoned that a learned person like him can’t tolerate being in a party full of idiocy like NUP.

He also explained how the leaders in the NUP think that they will take over power and rule the country by blackmailing others which is not possible and far away from reality.

“NUP has got a big problem to solve in that some of its big wigs still believe in blackmail. They think they will acquire power and take over the state by blackmailing others,” Mirundi Jnr said.

“I am officially no longer a member of NUP. A learned person like me how can I be in such a political party? I can’t be in such idiocy.”