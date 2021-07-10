The territorial Police in Luweero District on Friday arrested Jamilu Ssekyondwa,25, for allegedly circulating false news regarding President Yoweri Museveni’s death.

Ssekyondwa, an alleged National Unity Platform (NUP) activist was arrested from Kamira Sub County in Luweero district after security tracked his WhatsApp and direct messages.

The Luwero DPC, Patrick Maikula says the suspect is being held at Luweero CPS pending prosecution in the courts of law.

He also noted that the other whatsapp group members are still at large and the suspect could further be charged for the offence of Cyber Harassment contrary to section 24(1), (2) (a) of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011.

“We are tracing for the other WhatsApp group members,” Maikula said.

The development comes hot on the heels of Museveni’s warning to people announcing him dead yet he is still alive and kicking.

Speaking on Thursday at the swearing-in of 17 ministers who missed taking oath during the first ceremony that took place last month, Museveni said he is aware of the people on social media falsely announcing him dead but warned that they will be traced and arrested.

“Another problem we need to solve, I don’t think it’s a security problem but it’s a idiotic problem; the social media, it has apparently been saying Museveni is dead. Now the other day when I went to the side of Bombo to lay a foundation people were looking surprised because they had been told by the social media that Museveni is dead or something like that. So the security service needs to solve that problem,” Museveni said.

” The one who tells such a story should be traced.Security should look for you wherever you are. If you’re in Europe then we should denounce you or go to hell,”he added.

Since last month, Some ill intentioned people on social media have been claiming that the President is either severely ill or dead.