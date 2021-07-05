The Police in Rukungiri is holding a 67 year old man identified as Eric John Magara, a male district workers Councillor on allegations of killing his biological son over Shs5,000.

Magara a resident of Maaya Cell, Western Division in Rukungiri Municipality is accused of killing Nuwagaba Everdi aka Rwamutwe ,32.

He was allegedly killed from his mother’s shop by his father after a neighbor accused him of stealing Shs5,000.

It’s alleged Nuwagaba received Shs5,000 from Turyazayo Onesmus to change and remove shs1000.He Instead confiscated the whole money and went on a drinking spree.

“Turyazayo out of anger reported to the area LC1 chairperson called Insiima Moreen who is at the same time the mother of the deceased. Immediately, the trace for him begun by the said Turyazayo and the father of the deceased. Everdi who was drunk was taken to the mother’s shop and the father started beating him leading to his death,”Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said.