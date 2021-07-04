The Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Commander Land Force (CLF), Lt Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi on Saturday handed over command of Special Forces Command (SFC) to the incoming acting commander in absentia Brig Gen Peter Candia.

In effect the incoming Deputy Commander SFC received the instruments of authority on behalf of the commander. The function was presided over by the CDF, who in his remarks welcomed the commanders, congratulated them upon their elevation but was quick to add that this meant added responsbility.

He however noted that he had no doubt about their capability to serve in the new appointments.

He noted that SFC started as a small force however, the rigorousness of its leaders saw it grow into a formidable and an unmatched force in terms of proffessionalism, training, discipline, and commitment to deliver on its tasks.

While taking pleasure in the appointment of Lt Gen Muhoozi as the new CLF, he implored him to replicate the same proffessionalism in the Land Force.

He pledged support from the headquarter to ensure SFC goals are realised, and that it goes to another level within the bigger goal of having a well developed force.

“Our force must have the capacity not only to defend the country but also stabilise the whole region and all of our African brothers” Gen. Mbadi remarked.

He called upon officers and men of SFC to accord their new commanders all the necessary support to further improve the force, whilst urging Gen Muhoozi to remain available to the new Commander.

He also reminded the gathering that UPDF is built on sacrifice and patriotism and not individual gains and concluded with a Bible verse; 2Corinthians 8:20-22 (avoiding this: that anyone should blame us in this lavish gift which is administered by us— providing honorable things, not only in the sight of the Lord, but also in the sight of men. And we have sent with them our brother whom we have often proved diligent in many things, but now much more diligent, because of the great confidence which we have in you.)

In his remarks the outgoing Commander Lt Gen Muhoozi noted that he came in at a time when the situation was volatile and thanked God that together with his team they successfully accomplished their assigned tasks, especially of securing the President of the Republic of Uganda, augmenting election and swearing in security, and working with the other UPDF services to ensure the stability of the country.

He enumerated several milestones reached especially in health, training, combat readiness of SFC, welfare of the troops and the families, infrastructural development, among others.

He also informed the incoming commander of the impending tasks according to priority which include; building of an oxgyen producing plant, adding to the existing infrastructure development requirements, restoring the culture of saving as one of the tools to further build SFC.

“Saving culture has been the hallmark of SFC and it’s what distinguishes it from the rest of the forces. We need not to backslide in that regard,” Gen Muhoozi advised.

The function was attended by the Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the Chief of Staff Airforce Maj Gen Charles Okidi, the UPDF Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, General officers, Commanders, Commandants, senior and Junior officers, militants, among others

