Uganda will soon be among the beneficiaries of a free Covid-19 vaccine from the Turkish Government.

The pledge is however, dependent on the pace at which World Health Organization (WHO) will approve the Turkish made vaccine. This was revealed by a delegation from the Turkish Embassy that paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon Anita Among.

The meeting took place n Friday, 02 July 2021 in the Deputy Speaker’s Chambers.

The head of the delegation, Agah Kafkas who is also a former Deputy Health Minister in the Turkey government said his country has already produced a vaccine which is awaiting approval from WHO.

“Turkey is working towards producing over 10 vaccines and one of our vaccines has been tested and is awaiting approval,” said Kafkas.

Kafkas said that it will be wise for Uganda to partner with Turkey in the fight against Covid-19 considering its rich health system and success registered in managing the disease.

“For over the past 20 years, Turkey’s health sector has been successful and in Covid management, 70 per cent of our population has been immunized,” he said.

Among said this will be a relief to Uganda’s economy which she said is still too weak to afford vaccination for every Ugandan.

“Many Ugandans have not been vaccinated because our economy is weak; I would request that much as your vaccine is not yet ready, if you can afford get the available vaccines and donate to Uganda,” said Among.

Among advised the Turkish government to consider making its visa process easier for Ugandans seeking healthcare in Turkey.

“We request that as our relationship grows, we should be able to get visas easily such that we can recommend our people for treatment,” said Among.

Among called on the Turkish government to consider giving out scholarships to Uganda’s medical students which she said will improve Uganda’s health system.

