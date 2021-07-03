Presidential Advisor on youth and artists matters Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure has revealed why former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi attacks her whenever he gets a chance.

Appearing on STV’s Figured out show on Friday, Full Figure said Mirundi attacks her because she refused his sexual advances towards her.

” Tamale Mirundi hates me because I refused to give him my private parts. He wanted to sleep with me but I declined his request,” she said.

“That dead man has nothing to tell me.”

The verbal war between Full Figure and Tamale Mirundi started a few months ago when the latter attacked the former saying that she only came to NRM to beg.

He added that Full Figure and colleagues should go back to opposition because they have contributed nothing to the ruling party.

In response, Full Figure said, “Tamale Mirundi is a rebel in the ruling party (NRM) and we all know that. He should stop coming out on National Television to confuse people that he is a member of NRM.He is among the people who are tainting the image of our party.”

Since then, the two have been attacking eachother whenever a chance comes their way.

