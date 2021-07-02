Uganda Police have recovered another gun used in double murder of Nantongo Brenda and Kayondo Haruna, and the attempted murder of General Katumba Wamala and his body guard Sgt. Koboyoit Khalid.

The second gun was retrieved from Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb. The first one was recovered on Thursday following the arrest of four criminals suspected to be behind the assassination plot of Gen Katumba last month. Unfortunately, one of the suspects was killed as he tried to put up a fight against security.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) Maj Gen Paul Lokech said the suspects already in custody fully cooperated with a team of investigators thus leading them to a one Serwadda Juma, a chapati seller in Namuwongo who upon arrest took them to Juma Saidi a boda boda rider who acts as a custodian of weapons for the terror group.

“Upon arrest, Juma Saidi, who acts as a custodian of the weapons by the terror group, led the team to his poultry house, and removed two guns and a pistol, that he had wrapped in a polythene bag and strategically buried underneath the ground,” Gen Lokech said.

” The recovered guns had been transferred from Kisasi to Nansana, Kawanda and then Namuwongo-Kanyogoga, clearly showing how active the domestic terror cell was.”

Gen Lokech further revealed that they have now recovered the two suspected killer guns, four motorcycles used in the planning, preparation and execution of the many plots.

” We also recovered bomb making materials, Al-Qaeda training manuals, several Western Union transfer receipts with foreign funders, T-shirts used in surveillance, mobile phones and an assortment of other exhibits. A pistol was also recovered.”

“The mentioned exhibits and evidence gathered from witnesses, both public and private CCTV footages, and Forensic Analysis is very consistent with acts of domestic terrorism and extremism. We are now processing them on charges of terrorism and the aggravated robberies committed at Nansana Cheap hardware stores, the Robbery and Murder at Ntake Bakery Kalerwe, as well as the Robbery and Murder at Mpererwe Supermarket.”

Gen Lokech also noted that they are also tracking down a one Sheikh Abudin Hubaida Taheel Bukenya who is the overall coordinator of the terror group.

” We are meanwhile expanding both our investigations and operations to ensure all emerging domestic terror cells are cracked down, and the remaining remnants identified and brought to book. In addition, concerted efforts are also in place to trace and establish the whereabouts of the overall coordinator Sheikh ABUDIN HUBAIDA TAHEEL BUKENYA who is on the run.”

