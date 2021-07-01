After recovery from Covid-19, Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera, the Rubanda West Member of Parliament has donated medical equipment and a water tank to Muko Health Center IV in Muko Sub county, Rubanda District worth Shs10 Million.

The medical equipment include surgical gloves, Metronidazole iv, iv fluids, antibiotics, sanitizer, surgical masks , a 10,000 litre water catchment tank and bags of cement .

The soft spoken businessman cum politician who recently joined parliament as revealed that he had been battling Covid-19 for the last three weeks.

Kamuntu said that after recovering, the first thing on his mind was to thank God by giving back to the community and that’s how he came up with an idea to donate medical equipment to Rubanda Health Centre IV that has been having challenges of medical equipment like gloves as well scarcity water since patients, including expectant mothers were walking distances to search for water outside the health centre.

Kamuntu expressed concern about the complacency in Rubanda District where majority of the people were still not bothered about the Covid-19 pandemic saying that he had spent a lot of money in clearing bills for his treatment and asked Rubanda residents to avoid finding themselves in a position where they must choose between meeting unprecedented expenditures and dying.

“I was shocked to see traders at Karukara market along Kabale- Kisoro road doing business without face masks and social distancing,”said Kamuntu.

Dr. Godfrey Bampabwiire the Medical Officer in charge of Muko Health Centre IV thanked Kamuntu for donating medical equipment to the facility saying that his donation is much relief to the health centre as they have been struggling with insufficient medical supply from government especially in the maternity department as they have spent the last three months without surgical gloves.

“On average we have 20 mothers that have delivered while others are waiting but we have only 6 beds in the ward. Mothers have to wait with their babies in the maternity corridor,” he said.

Dr Bampabwiire says that the health centre serves a population of 100.000 people in the sub counties and town councils of Bufundi, Muko, Ruhija, Buhutu Town council, Rubanda town council, Kashasha town council as averagely they register 80 child birth at the health facility per month. In June they have registered 112 mothers delivering at the health facility

“ For the surgical gloves we have spent three months without getting supplies as what we order they don’t deliver to us as now we ask mothers that want to deliver to buy for themselves gloves as well we lack blood as we now refer patients that need blood transfusion to Kabale regional referral hospital, “Said Dr Bampabwiire.

He also says that even though the health centre has two doctors they refer most cases to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as they don’t have blood in the health facility since the fridge that they use to store the blood is non functional.

