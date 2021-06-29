The National Coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu has asked members of the opposition to work tooth and nail to ensure that President Yoweri Museveni does not make his son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Uganda’s next President.

The former presidential candidate made the call on Tuesday while appearing on NBS TV. He said the only way to sabotage President Museveni’s succession plans is the opposition to stand firm as one and fight on.

“I keep hearing about the Muhoozi project, it may be one of the projects of Gen Museveni but we should be focusing on the capability to deny him his intentions like we have been focusing on getting him out of power. Gen Museveni has to think deeper than he normally thinks because none of us is the alpha and Omega,” Muntu said.

The former UPDF chief added that although the current political environment doesn’t give them room to implement several actions as opposition, they should remain united and focused.

“The biggest weakness in the opposition which feeds into the regime is instability. When there is cohesion and stability in an organization, that gives you the capacity to continue pursuing the primary objective.”

“In every area where you focus now, it’s like the government is starting from scratch. The coming days are uncertain, much as there are established laws like the constitution. The public must know that having a constitution is one thing and having a culture of Constitutionalism is another thing. Although there is a cabinet, Ugandans must know that Museveni is a micromanager. Such managers never build systems that can outlive them. They create weaknesses in the entity where they are leading. In our case, I don’t think the current cabinet is going to be any different from the one that has been there.”

Muhoozi project is one of the unauthenticated moves allegedly being manned by the regime to see Museveni’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba becoming the next president of Uganda after his father.

