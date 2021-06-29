Nile Breweries Ltd on Monday donated fuel, 1500 litres, to Kampala Capital City Authority Covid Task Force which was received by Resident City Commissioner Kampala Hussein Hudu and Abel Mugalia, KCCA Deputy Director Administration at the office of the RCC in Nakasero.

This brings the total fuel donation given to the district task forces of Jinja (1000litres), Buikwe (1500litres), Mbarara (1500litres) and Kampala (1,500litres) to 5,500 litres.

“The humble contribution is to ease the transportation of the Covid Task Force teams, distribution of vaccines, contact tracing, and other related activities,” said Flora Aduk, Communication Manager NBL.

“We as the private sector have a big role to support government efforts in the fight against Covid 19 pandemic as it has posed both health and economic challenges to our communities. A time like this calls for combined efforts,” she added. Collectively the fuel donation has cost the company Shs19 million.

While receiving the donation, Mr Hussein expressed his gratitude towards Nile Breweries for the patriotic gesture of donating the fuel to the taskforce.

“I must say that this is a commendable act of corporate social responsibility , its worth celebrating. We expect many to join this kind of gesture and we want to promise you that with this this fuel, the taskforce feels empowered. We are going to ensure that the various teams, that are tracing the Covid-19 suspects, the teams that are going to sensitize the public, the security teams that are enforcing the directives will benefit from this fuel,” said Mr Hussein, who is also the head of the KCCA Covid-19 taskforce.

On his part, Mr Mugalia, who represented the KCCA Executive Director said, “On behalf of the KCCA Covid-19 taskforce , I would like to extend our gratitude to Nile Breweries for the timely support they are giving to the taskforce. We are humbled by your gesture and we continue to appreciate them. Last year they did the similar thing and this year again they have come to support KCCA. We say thank you very much Nile Breweries and we are looking forward for more support.”

The fuel donation is the latest of the company’s efforts to join a consortium of companies to support government efforts in this time and encourage Ugandans to practice safety and health precautions as advised by Ministry of Health.

Most recently in February, with industry peers, NBL donation medical equipment worth Shs60M to Mulago Hospital Intensive Care unit. Last year, the company donated 25,000kgs of maize meal worth 52M to communities and 2400 litres of fuel to district Covid Task forces of Buikwe and Mbarara.

According to Onapito Ekomoloit, Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, the purpose of Nile Breweries Ltd, which is ‘Bringing people together for a Better World’ remains as relevant as ever, in these challenging times.

“This is our commitment to supporting our communities especially at times such as these is critical for all stakeholders as together we have a stake in our country,” he said.

“We can only strive when our community and customers strive with good health. We urge Ugandans to be vigilant and follow all the directives gives so that we can have a safe environment,” he added.

The company has taken to following the SOPS and presidential guidelines on Covid-19 in its operations. In April, in collaboration with Ministry of Health Buikwe team, staff and their spouses were vaccinated. It has also taken to innovations that promote at home consumption of beer via online platforms so consumers can enjoy their beers in the safety of their homes.

Onapito called upon Ugandans to support initiatives by the government of Uganda to combat the spread of Covid-19 and follow the presidential directives issued.

