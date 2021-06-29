French arrogance. (FRANCE analysis)

Individualism. Laziness. Teenage mentality and lack of respect accounts for their ignominious exit.

Even genius needs an organizer which is what France don’t have. The signs have been there throughout the tournament that the individual in this group is greater than it’s sum. Everyone wants to be the boss on the ball without responsibility.

They undermined Switzerland. They played against the Swiss without respect. Mbappe is a petulant boy who plays like he is in his backyard. A shell of the player who was unplayable at the 2018 World Cup. He came to show off.

A poor defense, lack of defensive organization and lack of a team leader sums up my France frailties. With the ball, they looked godly – Pogba – in a class of his own. Without the ball they looked pathetic. Headless chickens.

Too much class when in possession but embarrassing when put under pressure. It was like France 2010 South Africa all over again. It’s a team that plays against itself not the opponent. Big heads. At times, they make you think they even lack patriotism. In times of dire stress, no one is willing to sweat blood for the shirt. I will not be crying for them.

Still I have to mention one name – Paul Pogba – even at this stage, he has been my best player of the tournament. One word to sum him up – class. Sublime play maker. Sorry he is out.

Pedigree:

Portugal, Netherlands & France out. Does it still hold water? Yes it does.

With Italy, Germany, Spain and Denmark still in the competition, one of them will win the tournament. It won’t be Switzerland, England, Czech Rep, Belgium or Sweden. No.

On the day (90 mins) any team can emerge winner. It’s not new in football. But over the long haul – a team with pedigree will still emerge champion. That team doesnt have to be Portugal, France or Netherlands. Only one team can win a trophy!!!

Netherlands lacked quality and spirit at the same time. Portugal relied on one individual. France defeated themselves not vice versa. That’s how the three lost on the day.

The underdogs exist in sport. They will always be there. Dark horses exist in sport. The law of averages will however tilt the balance in pedigree’s favour. No matter how exciting the Swiss of this world have been, they have a tipping point.

So my theory has not suffered any knock. The winner will be either Italy, Germany, Spain or Denmark. Remaining teams with pedigree.

Let’s revisit this on 11 July. Pedigree will win still.

