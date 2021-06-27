Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye has warned the new Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi that he shouldn’t trust President Yoweri Museveni since anytime soon he will again be thrown under the ‘yellow bus’.

Captioning Daily Monitor’s editorial cartoon showing how former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine lost favour in the face of his boss Museveni, Besigye said Gen Muhwezi is now happy that the President allowed him to board his yellow bus again but soon or later he will be kicked out of the system.

The former Information Minister had spent over five years without government deployment until early this month when he was appointed Security minister.

“The fellow shouting “TUSONGE” (Advance) has just emerged from under the same bus and will, likely, return there soon!” Besigye said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He added, “That’s the same bus window in which Gen Tumukunde also sat, before he was thrown under the bus!That’s why…”

However, Besigye’s statement rubbed Gen Henry Tumukunde a wrong way who reminded the former presidential candidate that at one point he also sat in the same yellow bus so he should not use the narrative to attack his colleagues who fell out with the ruling establishment.

“Col. Kizza Besigye , don’t you remember occupying more than one seat of the same bus at some point? Starting ‘first’ does not negate history,” said Tumukunde who is also a former security minister.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE