NTV Uganda has suspended the producer and director of NTV Mix show after one of the audience members appeared during a live broadcast masturbating.

“On Friday 25th June, during the live broadcast of the NTV Mix Show, one of the audience members appeared to have indecently exposed himself,” the NTV management said on Saturday.

The station management also revealed that they have already reported the matter to Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and they have appealed to the commission for assistance in identifying and prosecuting the individual involved.

“In addition, we have suspended the Director and producer of the show and an inquiry into the matter is underway. All our studio technical staff, producers and presenters have been reminded to always be mindful of such mischievous audience members.

” NTV is a law abiding corporate entity, and we reiterate our fidelity to the Minimum Broadcasting Standards, as well as our own Nation Media Group Editorial Policy Guidelines. We are also a family oriented station and appeal to our audiences to act with decency, respect and decorum when they interact with our platforms.”

