State House has directed that employees of local governments have to remain in their districts of work to avoid unnecessary movements as well as remain on duty while following the President’s earlier directive barring cross district movements.

The directive was made especially to public servants residing outside their districts of work, asking them to find temporary accommodation around their workstations with immediate effect.

The directive is intended to effectively implement the ban on cross border movements that was announced by President Yoweri Museveni on June 6th, 2021.

According to Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Kirunda Faruk, no one will be allowed to cross to another district regardless of the reason.

Mr Kirunda added that the move will also improve service delivery in districts as workers will be more close to the people they serve.

As such, he advised the respective district authorities to liaise with Chief Administrative Officers [CAOs] to come up with harmonized programs on sheltering the affected workers.

In a separate interview, Kirunda warned Residential District Commissioners against issuing travel passes to individuals for any reason. He said that since the President did not permit RDCs to authorise any cross-district movement, they will be reprimanded once implicated.

For health emergencies, the State House advises that only government hospitals in the respective districts are mandated to authorise any referrals and also assign their staff to escort the patient.

He also warned that police officers found providing security at burials and other gatherings of more than the authorise 20 people to be prosecuted.

While announcing the partial lockdown last week, Museveni allowed a four day grace period on the ban on movements across districts. This, he said was to facilitate the return of students to their respective homes.

The grace period expired yesterday.

