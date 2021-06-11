The newly appointed Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has lashed out at her critics who think she does not deserve the political office.

On Tuesday using the authority given to him by the constitution of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced his new cabinet team which was full of surprises.

Among the surprises, was the appointment of Kakumiro Woman Member of Parliament Nabbanja as Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament. Her appointment made her the first female prime minister in Uganda.

Nabbanja’s appointment has since come under public scrutiny with some of her critics saying she doesn’t have what it takes to be a Prime Minister.

Among the critics is Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who claims that Nabbanja cannot even be made a manager for a garbage collection company.

“Mr. Museveni is no longer respecting Ugandans according to his new cabinet list. Nabbanja is with us in Parliament and at a personal level I have no problem with her but can you tell me of any organization even if it’s a garbage collection company that can appoint Nabbanja as a Managing Director? So if Nabbanja cannot be MD of for example Nabugabo Updeal, how do appoint her to be the coordinator and supervisor of government. So Kadaga will report to Nabbanja? This is a joke.”

Veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda is also against Nabanja’s appointment. He says she is not worthy to represent Uganda at all.

“For the first time, people are contesting President Museveni’s choice of Prime Minister. If I was him, I would think deeply about it. Ugandans have never done this before. This time his choice of Prime Minister doesn’t appeal to aspirations of Uganda.”

However, during an interview on CBS FM on Friday, Nabbanja said she has no time to speak about her ability to political failures who are busy criticizing her before even assuming office.

“We who believe in God, we know that whatever happens, God has a reason for it. I was appointed by God’s Grace because all those whom most people think would be fit for this position were present but they were left out and I was chosen. Why don’t Ugandans give me a chance to do my job before judging me? I have always performed well wherever I have been appointed. But to sum it up, I no longer have time for idle talk because I am now planning how I am going to execute my new duties,” she said.

“I cant again hate those who don’t see me as their Prime Minister but the majority of Ugandans who gave NRM another chance are waiting for services and that is what I am going to concentrate on. I will not spend much time arguing with the likes of Ssemujju because they are not at my level. I’m a Prime Minister now, so arguing with a mere MP will be an act of abusing my office. Yet I have a lot to do. All those criticizing me don’t know me. Please give me a break and see what I will put on the table.”

