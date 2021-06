Patrick Besigye Keihwa,the former Kabale district Chairperson has succumbed to covid-19.

Keihwa,who recently lost an election to Nshangabasheja Nelson was at the helm of Kabale for the last ten years.

Keihwa,also a veteran journalist was admitted at Mulago Hospital where he died from.

Currently, Uganda has more than 55,000 confirmed cumulative cases with over 400 deaths.