In a little over one week, Uganda’s President Museveni will mark one full month running government by himself without the help of the Cabinet.

The Head of State dismissed members of his 2016 – 2021 Cabinet on May 3, 2021, a little over one week to his sixth inauguration at Kololo in Kampala.

It had been expected that Mr Museveni would instantly move to name a new Cabinet after receiving the instruments of power but nearly two weeks later, there has been no action to the same effect. This has expectedly stirred public concern with regards to the one man’s capacity to run state affairs unaided for such a prolonged period.

The Cabinet is the highest policy-making organ of the Executive Arm of Government under Article 111 of the 1995 Constitution. It consists of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Attorney General and such several Ministers as may appear to the president to be reasonably necessary for the efficient running of the state.

During the May 3 luncheon at State House, while dissolving the former cabinet, Mr Museveni hailed the Ministers for the wonderful job done individually and generally in leading the country towards a middle-income status despite the challenges induced by COVID19. He also reminded them no to underestimate their efforts.

After the election of the Speaker of Parliament and Deputy on Monday this week, it was anticipated that the Head of State would follow by naming his Vice President and Prime Minister to help him in the meantime awaiting the new cabinet but this never happened. However, during the Speakership race, Mr Museveni was heard announcing himself as the “acting minister of health” warning MPs of people who were spreading Covid19 during a scafle involving Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake with security personnel within the plenary space.

Although it is known Mr Museveni loves giving direction to his ministers, the country is yet to see how long the president is willing to go without a cabinet.

