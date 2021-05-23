Ugandans on social media have laughed at Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga having been rejected by NRM’s top organ-Central Executive Committee (CEC) as party flag bearer for the 11th Parliament Speakership.

Fews hours ago, CEC endorsed former Deputy Speaker of the 10th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah as NRM candidate for the Speakership position.

Kadaga lost the majority vote in the CEC meeting held at State House Entebbe on Sunday. Although according to some media reports Kadaga has revealed that she will stay in the race as an independent candidate.

Nevertheless, it must be recalled that while campaigning to be re-elected as the 2nd Vice Chairperson of NRM, she revealed that she struggled to see that President Yoweri Museveni appears again on the ballot paper after scraping the age limit cap from the constitution. However it was a shock that CEC where she also holds a position had relegated her in favour of her opponent Oulanyah.

It is from this background that some netizens has come out to remind her of how it’s Museveni’s character to use people and dump them.

See comments:

“I love the use and dump phenomenon,” said Kimera Henry.

Benard Nsubuga said l, “RIP kadaga, you sidelined with them now feel it”

Franklin Kadima said, “ Oulanyah’s election is called use and dump syndrome.”

“She deserved it,” said Robert Cruiz.

Simon Kalule added, “Kadaga at her age she couldn’t know that she is being used.”

Ssebulime Jackson, “This is why NRM is still ruling Ugandans. Uses you and dumps you after. NRM this is how you have paid Rt Hon Kadaga after putting you where you are. Let me continue being in opposition, NRM is not easy. Please Mum Kadaga come as independent, and show him fire in Parliament.”

Son of Africa said l, “Now that Kadaga has felt the pang of being used, I hope the opposition rally behind her to divide the already divided NRM MPs and reinstate Kadaga as speaker. It would be a good blow to the CEC.”

“Semuju should step down and support kadaga and it will give room for fellow opposition to the line behind kadaga since there is already poor communication between her and NRM,” Rebecca Jackeline.

Mutesi Shamirah, “Although Kadaga was used for the amendment of the constitution, She was a strong woman fears no one, let me look for the video when this Oulanyah was praising Museveni that he’s a good leader.”

Siriwonyo James added, “Not until we come to learn that, every beginning has got an end. So It’s her high time to face the hungry and oppressed Ugandans. For God And Country.”

“Rebecca Kadaga betrayed Ugandans in the “togikwatako” time and she has also been betrayed by the same people she helped to stay in power, what goes around comes around,” Lugoloobi James.

“Kadaga used to a person of integrity, we felt safe being led by people from that side, they used to be corruption free but what happened?” asked Kamanzi.

