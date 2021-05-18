Police have discovered a skeleton of a 47 year old man in Omukibirizi cell, Nyarushanje sub county, Rukungiri district.

Elly Maate , the Kigezi regional police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Robert Byamukama 47, a resident of Kigarama village in Rukungiri district.

Maate noted that the deceased left his home on 27th December last year amidst domestic violence where he had threatened to kill his wife Orishaba Eva and and also kill himself.

On the same date at about 6pm, he decided to commit suicide by drowning himself in Kimbugwe water pond in Nyarushanje sub county but he was saved by fishermen who handed him to his the relatives where he used to work as a casual labourer in Minera village Kebison sub county Rukungiri district.

Surprisingly the skeleton of his body was found lying in the tree plantation with two bags at the scene which contained his National identity card, NRM party card among others.

A/AIP Victor Arimpa victor with a team of detectives visited the scene and the skeleton was taken to Rwakabengo health center 111 mortuary for postmortem, as inquiries into the matter continues.

