CEC Meeting trashes 2016 agreement fallacy, extends term of office to all NRM structures

The National Resistance Movement [NRM]’s Central Executive Committee [CEC] meeting held on Monday at State House unanimously agreed that there was no agreement in 2016 whatsoever on who would be the party’s official candidate for the office of the Speaker.

A source that attended the hotly anticipated meeting at State House intimated to this News Publication that the matter, which was brought up by one known Kadaga sympathizer prompted the President to hit back.

“The President laughed off the allegation. He said it was absolutely ridiculous. He actually called it rubbish,” said the source.

The President wondered how CEC of 2016 could have made decisions on a non existent matter only basing on speculations. He said it was written in the laws of NRM that the speaker and the Deputy are democratically elected and thus saw no reason for such a rumour to blossom.

There have been allegations that in 2016, CEC resolved to allow Rebecca Kadaga have a second term as speaker on agreement that she would give way for her deputy Jacob Oulanyah to take over on expiry of that particular term.

Kadaga has however variously denied any involvement in such an agreement with anyone. She has over time suggested that these are machinations crafted by her haters to present her as a dishonest person before the public.

Other resolutions

The meeting confirmed without amendment the NRM parliamentary caucus rules for the elections of speaker and deputy speaker of Parliament.

Further it extended the term of office of the executive committees of all NRM structures, special interest groups and the specially nominated members of CEC for 6 months from 20th May to 20th November, 2021.

The meeting was adjourned to 22nd May when it will vet candidates for office of the speaker and deputy speaker of Parliament and forward their decision to the NRM parliamentary caucus at its first sitting of 23rd May 2021.

