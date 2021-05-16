Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has vowed that he will not follow the strict swearing-in guidelines that were issued by the State Minister for Kampala Benna Namugwanya Bugembe.

Prior to the swearing-in of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni early this week, Minister Namugwanya cautioned that the swearing of all Kampala Capital City political leaders will follow the same strict orders similar to those of Members of Parliament where every member will have to come with only 3 people.

She noted that the new arrangements were not based on any political sentiment but it was because of Covid-19.

“These guidelines were issued to all elected leaders and we resolved that every member should come with only three people.This is because of the covid-19 issue, therefore, we don’t want City Hall to be congested with many people. We copied this method from Parliament,” Namugwanya said.

However, Lukwago has come out to bash the minister over the arrangement alluding that they are intended to curtail opposition political leaders in Kampala. He noted that if it was a covid-19 case even President Museveni would have invited few people but the whole of Kololo was full of people.

“President Museveni was at Kololo with more than 6000 people, why didn’t he also invite three people if it’s the covid-19 issue? What I will not accept is to tell me that I must come with only three people yet Mr. Museveni even had processions on the streets of Kampala. Kampala people voted for their Lord Mayor and they want to see him being ushered in his office for the new term. I don’t care, let them put there their restrictions but they must know I will have to hold a swearing-in ceremony and they must know that my voters will escort me on the day of swearing-in,” Lukwago noted.

“Museveni fears the swearing-in of local governments especially here in Buganda, I was voted by more than 3 people why ask me to come with only three people?” he further wondered,

