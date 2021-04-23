Ever since the Government of Uganda entrusted Minister of Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo with emyooga initiative, there has been lots of success stories.

The project that was launched in 2019 with the aim of creating jobs and improving household names across the country has reached and benefitted groups like Boda Boda riders, Journalists, Taxi Drivers, Artistes, Taxi drivers among other groups of people in various capacities.

According to the Emyooga Task forces which are headed by Resident District Commissioners of different districts, the team or groups before receiving the emyooga funding are taken for training to learn how to manage the funds as well as generate income from the funding.

The groups that organized themselves and formed a Sacco received different amounts of funding from Government through Hon Kasolo and since then, the progress and success of the groups has been monitored. From December last year, groups that received different amounts of money have already showed the progress and it is a success in less than five months and among these groups are;

Mbarara City’s North Produce Sacco

The group of 10 produce dealers received Shs30M from the Emyooga initiative and currently during the monitoring process that took place, it showed that the team has invested the money well and it has generated profits of Shs8M making them be in possession of Shs38M and it is said that they are working hard to double the Shs30M initial funding that they received.

Mbarara City South Women Entreprenuership SACCO

In December last year, the 202 Women group SACCO in Mbarara City received shs30M from Minister Kasolo and it has been put in good use.

According to the SACCO chairperson Mrs Tumuhimbise, they mastered a good saving culture and from the Shs30M they received, they have managed to raise it to Shs40M which means they have so far made a profit of Shs10M.

Kasanda North Journalists SACCO

The SACCO that was formed by the Ugandan Journalists based in Kasanda District received the Emyooga funding and invested it in a piggery project. From the project, the Journalists have managed to save up to Shs8M from the project they started in December last year.

Serere Pingire SACCO

The SACCO group based in Teso Region located in the Eastern part of Uganda received the Emyooga money from the Minister of Microfinance and managed to make Shs15M out of it in less than 5 months.

Serere Tailors Sacco

According to the team that monitors the progress of those benefitting from the emyooga funding, the Serere group of Tailors also exhibited a brilliant saving culture and managed to save Shs7M.

