National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has condemned Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for slapping an additional tax on his recently acquired armored car.

Early this month, Bobi Wine handed over his car to URA for re-evaluation. The car was delivered to the tax body offices in Nakawa by Bobi Wine’s lawyers Wameli and Company Advocates.

After the procedure, the tax body has confirmed that the unit is armoured. “The details of Ballistic protection were confirmed as 90 mm for the window upper plate glass and 6 mm for the bottom Hull,” URA told Bobi Wine’s lawyers in a letter dated 22nd April 2021.

“It was also established that the declaration made vide Customs reference UGCWH C 54 of 12th February 2021 did bare falsehoods of clearing it as a normal vehicle yet it was armoured contrary to Sections 203 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.”

URA further told Wameli & Co. Advocates that after the re-assessment, customs re-valued the motor vehicle using alternative methods of valuation and appraised a customs value of $166,700/= (United States Dollars One hundred sixty-six thousand only); with tax payable of UGX 337,698,776.25/= (Uganda Shillings Three hundred thirty-seven million six hundred ninety-eight thousand seven hundred seventy-six only).

URA asked lawyers to advise their client to liaise with the office of the Assistant Commissioner Enforcement who is requested to facilitate payment of due taxes.

Speaking about URA decision, the former presidential candidate claimed that he was being persecuted by the regime because he opposes President Yoweri Museveni.

“The persecution continues! In yet another shameful move, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has written to us today requiring me to pay 337,698,776.25/= (Over three hundred million Uganda shillings) for the vehicle which came into the country legally and was cleared by all relevant agencies. The vehicle was taken to the Directorate of Interpol in Kololo and they cleared it. It was then taken to the forensics department of police in Naguru, and they too cleared it. Then we took it to URA and they did their own independent verification and levied the relevant tax which we paid,” Bobi Wine said said in a social media post on Thursday.

“The reason we did all this very easily was that because my name hadn’t come into the picture. For several months, they did not raise any issues. Indeed, if the car belonged to any other citizen, there wouldn’t be an issue.It was only when we transferred the car into my name that they began looking for fault and did not find any. At first, they claimed that armoured vehicles require clearance by the Ministry of Defence. But there was no law to back their outrageous claim. That is how they said it was undervalued. We understand they quickly moved and sacked, demoted or persecuted all URA, Interpol and Police staff who did their job and cleared this vehicle. For no reason whatsoever, they punished them for not knowing that the car would end up in Bobi Wine’s name!”

He also added that the regime has impounded two of his vehicles in Arua since 2018 and it has since refused to return them to him.

“So countrymen and women, this is where we are. All public institutions are personalized by Gen. Museveni who does with them whatsoever he pleases. As I have consistently said, when you take on Museveni, you have taken on all government institutions and they will gang up against you. The God who defends the weak against the strong is on our side. In the end, we shall look back to these trials and tribulations and pledge never to repeat the same mistakes.”

