In countries where investment is taken seriously, sitting on the paperwork of an investor would attract serious action on the government official. For pro-business countries want investors who meet criteria to set up business in less than three days and the benefits of those investments are ripped soon because government officials facilitate investment growth not sabotage.

In Uganda, even when the investor shows all proofs that they are ready to open business the next day, there is an official who deems it fit to frustrate the process for one reason or the other.

For that reason, President Museveni has warned ‘small gods’ in government offices who frustrate investors in a bid to solicit bribes, to stop it. He has in the past got some arrested, with the help of the anti-corruption unit led by Col Edith Nakalema. Yet not everyone is following these directives, particularly local government officials.

In Mukono district, one of the local governments which have been earmarked for several industrial parks, the physical engineer has been singled out for frustrating investors, and this ends up working against the interests of the country, his district, and the people of Uganda.

Engineer Herbert Lutwama, Mukono district engineer has been flagged among officials that sabotage investors, who are ready to set up shop in the country.

Mr. Lutwama, is accused of sitting on paperwork for investors and makes it difficult to get assessments from his office.

A case in point is an investor (names withheld) who submitted their paperwork for plan approvals back in November 2020, but whose documents are stuck on the desk of the Mukono district engineer.

The investor’s plans show an assessment of sh5,680,000 had been paid and received by the office of the physical planner – but six months down the road, documents are stuck on a single office.

“Most of the investors in Mukono district are frustrated with the way this gentleman is doing his work, and are considering investing elsewhere,” a source told this website.

The government wants to cut down the red tape to give investors ease of doing business in Uganda by introducing one-stop centres for permits, however, local governments still have a say.

Reports reaching this website indicate that investors are furious with Mr. Lutwama for slowing down the process of opening a business in Namanve industrial park. Investors however have filed complaints against the Mukono district engineer, and have called upon the Anti-Corruption Unit and Office of the Inspectorate of Government to look into the conduct of this official.

At a time the country is suffering a shortage of taxes and jobs, slowing down business is almost ‘treason’. For every business, Lutwama frustrates means loss of jobs and taxes to the country – yet he seems unbothered.

