Engineer Jonard Asiimwe, the current NRM Chairman for Hoima City, has officially confirmed his bid for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for the Western Region. He made this announcement during a visit to the NRM Party Headquarters, where he verified that his name is correctly listed on the official party register, a requirement ahead of the party’s upcoming internal elections.

Speaking to the media shortly after the verification process, Engineer Asiimwe reaffirmed his loyalty to the NRM and his deep commitment to advancing the party’s mission. “I came here to confirm my name on the party register and officially express my interest in contesting for the position of Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda. I want to add a brick to our great party, the NRM — a party that has continuously worked for the good of Ugandans,” he said.

His announcement has stirred interest within political circles, as it reflects a significant ambition to rise within the NRM’s leadership structure. Party members and observers see his candidacy as a positive sign of vibrant internal democracy and a reflection of the party’s openness to fresh energy and ideas.

Officials at the NRM Secretariat welcomed his visit, calling it a demonstration of responsible leadership. A senior party leader remarked, “Engineer Asiimwe has shown great dedication in Hoima City. His decision to run for Vice Chairperson of the Western Region shows that he is ready to serve the party at an even higher level, helping to unify and strengthen the NRM across the region.”

Engineer Asiimwe is well-known in Hoima and beyond for his grassroots mobilization skills and his efforts to promote development in local communities. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation as a hardworking leader who listens to the people and delivers results. His steady growth in party ranks has made him a respected figure within the NRM.

Political analysts suggest that his entry into the Western Uganda race could bring new energy and competition to the region’s political scene. His background in engineering, local governance, and party mobilization gives him a unique edge as the NRM prepares for the 2026 general elections.

As the internal campaigns begin to take shape, all eyes will be on Engineer Asiimwe as he engages party members, builds alliances, and shares his vision for a stronger, more united NRM in the Western Region.