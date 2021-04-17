Police in Kabale District is investigating circumstances under which teenagers killed their own father by hitting him with an axe.

Niwagaba Bosco a resident of Kigarama cell, Ahamuhambo ward, Ryakarimira town council ,was killed by his own children after they found him beating their mother.

Its alleged that on Thursday evening, the deceased developed a quarrel and started fighting his wife identified as Ankwasa Evas.

It’s reported that the children heard their father saying that he will kill their mother while assaulting her.

The biological children led by one Kiiza and Barnet rushed to the door to help their mother but found it locked from inside.

They forcefully opened it using an axe and a hoe, according to one Twinomuhwezi Pretty a girl of 10 years.

Twinomuhwezi said that Kiiza who found their father assaulting their mother, started hitting him (father) on the head using the axe he used to break the door.

Thereafter the deceased was taken to the hospital where he died instantly.

“Police officers from Kabale police station, soco and police surgeon proceeded to the scene of crime.

Sketch plan was drawn, photos were taken and statements from relevant witnesses were recorded to help in investigations,” Elly Maate, the Kigezi region spokesperson said.

“Postmortem was done and one suspect by names of Ankwasa Evas wife to the deceased was arrested to help in investigations.”

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com