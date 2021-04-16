The Government of Uganda through NWSC is putting final touches on a new water treatment plant in Katosi, Mukono district.

Works on the 240million litres per day water production plant are near completion with 5% of project works left.

The new plant will serve over 7.5million people in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono up to 2040.

Assessing the progress of works and ongoing system tests at the plant, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha said that water supply challenges in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts will soon be history.

This follows 100% completion of the Katosi Water Treatment Plant civil works, commencement of system tests and final installations at the facility.

“We are happy with the progess made so far by the contractor and consultant.

We experienced logistical challenges in the delivery of some plant components. However, the good news is, the remaining 1.5kms of the pipe line was delivered and a km has already been laid, with 500m to go.” Eng Mugisha said

Dr. Silver, added that the critical path which included laying of a 1.4mm diameter water intake 500m into the lake has been completed.

“After testing the plant, we shall test the reservoirs at Nsumba, Ssonde and subsequently carry out pressure tests for the new 51kms Katosi-Kampala bulk transmission main.

Upon completion of the system tests, we shall charge the new system and serve the population.

The combined production from Ggaba and Katosi water works will address the water supply challenges in the Kampala Metropolitan service area; Mukono, Wakiso and Kampala.” he said

