Fired has gutted the Joint Medical Stores warehouse in Kampala’s 5th Street, Industrial Area alongside stores owned by Star Pharmaceuticals and electronics company, Mi-Tech. The fire, whose cause has not been readily established, sent a big dark smoke on the sky, destroying drugs and structures.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to put out the fire which started at around 11.30am, to save the entire infrastructure from going up in flames.

Mr Bildard Baguma, the executive director JMS, told reporters on site that about ugx7billion worth of equipment and medicines was lost in the fire.

The private pharmaceutical store serving at least 3000 medical facilities were established in 1979 as a joint venture between Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau (UCMB) and Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau (UPMB). JMS is licensed by National Drug Authority to engage in the import, export, wholesale of medicines and related health care supplies.