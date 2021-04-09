President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced she will visit Uganda on Sunday 11 April 2021. This will be her first official state visit outside Tanzania.

With her predecessor, John Pombe Magufuli, a man who made restricted movements outside his country, but again, made it to Uganda twice, this means Tanzania has made the Pearl of Africa is most important strategic partner.

President Samia is set to Sign off on the Oil Pipeline Project, the possibly the most strategic business deal between #Tanzania and #Uganda.

Reports indicate that PresidentSamia will sign the long-awaited Final Investment Decision (FID) on Sunday which will make the official kick-off of the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is a 1,443km crude oil export infrastructure that will transport Uganda’s crude oil from Hoima to Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania with an export flow rate of 216kbd barrels per day. About 296km of the the pipeline will be hosted in Uganda whereas the remaining 1,147km will be in Tanzania.

With a total investment of $3.5Bn, it is said the pipeline will increase Foreign Direct Investment in Uganda by 60%.

The news of President Suluhu’s first state visit has created excitement in Uganda which has long awaited the pipeline business to kick off.

“Something major is expected to happen this weekend, regarding Uganda’s oil,” said Herbert Ssempogo, Senior Corporate Affairs Officer at the Uganda National Oil Company.

Mrs Suluhu will be here to finish the business left by the late Magufuli who was due in Kampala on March 22. The deal will also be signed off by French oil giant Total, the lead investor in the pipeline.