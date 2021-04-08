As the uncertainty continues surrounding the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party’s choice for the Speakership, a number of MPs have strategically kept away from making their choices on the matter public.

One such a member is Budiope West MP elect Eng. Hashim Moses Magogo.

Magogo defeated Geoffrey Dhamuzungu in the Jan 14 elections in a contest where it was hugely said he had been endorsed by Rebecca Kadaga who largely remains an impeccable kingmaker in Busoga sub region.

As most members from Busoga come out to profess their support for Kadaga in the race for the next Speaker of Parliament, Magogo remains one of the very few that have kept on the fence in the matter.

It is against that background that his voters, led by NRM District Coordinator for Buyende District Prossy Mwanjuzi are demanding that he pronounces himself on the matter as soon as possible.

Mwanjuzi who also played an integral part in mobilising for Magogo told this Publication that the politician’s silence is worrying them too much yet they expect him to be their voice in the race.

” It’s very clear we want our MP to vote mama Kadaga. It’s our choice and since he is our voice, that’s the least we expect from him. His silence is worrying us. Let him come out and tell us where he belongs,” she said.

Asked if they would do anything to influence the MP’s decision if it turns out that he is supporting a candidate other than the one they want, Mwanjuzi said they will continue demanding for his position on the matter since they are confident he will not betray them.

“He is our leader and I think the door is still open for us to talk to him. He is a leader that listens. That much I know about him. If he deviates, we shall certainly keep guiding him. It’s too early for him to change,” She confidently responded.