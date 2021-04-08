Former Senior Presidential Press secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has asked the minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija to also start levying taxes on people’s armpit hair since he is out of tax options.

During an interview with a local YouTube channel this week, the renown political analyst said President Yoweri Museveni should remove Kasaija from his next cabinet because he has become a disgrace to Ugandans.

Mirundi’s fury follows the 12 tax-related bills that Kasaija recently tabled before parliament under which government proposes several budget measures for the coming financial year 2021/2022.

According to Mirundi, most of the tabled tax proposals are meant to sink Ugandans economically.

He wondered why the Minister was dying to see that he taxes everything in Uganda.

“People who had vehicles are parking them due to poverty and then you bring taxes? Bahati and Kasaija must be sent out of Uganda. They are a disgrace to Ugandans, Museveni should do away with such people who still have urban excitement because they were poor and since they have stolen money, they think everyone can afford such silly taxes,” the veteran journalist said.

Mirundi further warned that Kasaija can cause a uprise in Uganda because of the new tax proposals.

“All those in the cabinet are dull because they have failed to address the major issue. They must ask themselves why our usual funders have refused to fund Uganda again. Our cabinet has failed to address the issue of human rights abuse, detention of people but they are introducing new taxes.”

“Because Kasaija is dying to tax Ugandans let him first find a market for our armpit hair because that is what Ugandans now have.”

Kasaija’s tax proposals:

Among the tax proposals that were tabled include; Income Tax Under the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes that landlords earning rental income from more than one rental property, account for the income and expenses on each property separately. This proposal compels landlords and companies with more than one property to declare the income from each asset separately was in 2019 rejected by Parliament.

External Trade (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Government proposes a levy of US Dollars 0.4 per Kilogram to be charged on wheat bran, cotton cake, maize bran and other by-products of the milling industry exported out of Uganda under the External Trade (Amendment) Bill. The levy if approved will be paid by exporters to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the customs point.

Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Government proposes under the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that effective 1st July 2021, a person owning a motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant will use it on the road only if it’s licensed under the Traffic and Road Safety Act.

And the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Fish (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2021 among others.