President Yoweri Museveni has demanded that doctors who carried out a postmortem examination on the body of the late Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to come out and further explain what really caused his death .

Dr. Lwanga died on Saturday and according to the Secretary-General of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor John Baptist Kauta, the cleric was found dead at his residence in Lubaga.

The day before his death, Dr. Lwanga had joined with the Archbishop of Uganda, Dr. Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu in the way of the cross that took place at Namirembe Cathedral. It was said that Lwanga had been sick for some days but by last Friday, he was in good health.

On Easter Monday during the requiem mass at Rubaga Cathedral, Dr. Andrew Ssekitoleko the late’s doctor revealed that according to a post-mortem report from Mulago national referral hospital, Dr. Lwanga succumbed to Ischemic heart disease.

“This means a heart attack that is due to a blood clot that was found inside the artery that supplies blood to the heart,” he said. Dr. Ssekitoleko the first doctor who arrived at the death scene explained that the condition the deceased encountered during the night kills within a space of 3-5 minutes. “When I found His Grace (Dr. Lwanga), there was no sign that he had struggled.”

The post-mortem was carried out at Mulago hospital mortuary by four senior pathologists who carried it out in the presence of four witnesses; two of whom were representatives of the family and two physicians delegated by the church.

However, while addressing the nation during the state funeral at Kololo independence grounds on Tuesday, President Museveni who was the chief mourner said that the doctor’s explanations on the death of Dr. Lwanga must be re-echoed for the public to know more.

“It was a shock when I heard that he had died. I inquired and then spoke to the police surgeon who was involved in the postmortem. I think his doctors at some stage will have to explain to the audience,” he said.

Museveni further praised Dr. Lwanga for his contributions towards developing Uganda. He said the deceased deserved a state funeral due to his developmental works towards Uganda.

“I ordered this official mourning of our brother Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga because he was a distinguished Archbishop, a national leader of a far different calibre. He made a serious contribution to this country while he lived.”

Currently, Dr. Lwanga’s body has been taken to his ancestral home at Kyabakadde along Gayaza road and will stay overnight.

On Wednesday the body will arrive at Rubaga cathedral for a mass at 10 am and viewing will be in front of the cathedral.

Burial will take place on Thursday with a mass starting at 10 am at the metropolitan Burial grounds at Rubaga Cathedral.