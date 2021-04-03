What’s stopping you from owning the car of your dreams? Yuasa Investments Ltd stands ready to ensure that this Easter, you can finally drive that Mark X or Subaru Outback you have always wanted.

For the trendy who care about traveling fast, in comfort and luxury, it has to be a Mark X or a Subaru. We will begin with the Mark x, which by the way, is in the lot at Yuasa in Nakawa.

Mark X

Most Toyota Mark X models (2006 onwards) have a manageable fuel consumption rate despite the fact that they run on a 2500cc petrol engine.

The Mark X is a five-seater saloon car with a maximum speed of 180km/hour. Its trunk/boot has capacity of carrying three average sized banana bunches or six 50kilogram bags of cement. It is also manufactured with a digital speedometer.

The dashboard is leather coated to prevent it from hot or harsh weather change effects such as splits caused by the hot sun.

The Toyota Mark X is renown for being a stable car even driving at high speeds. As the car gains momentum and speed, just like the Toyota Mark II, the rear tyres of the Mark X tend to come out of the car body and bend inwards as the tyre base or tread area builds and maintains firmness on the road surface to stay on course.

The Mark X is choke full of security and safety features that protect the driver and other road users. For example, it constantly reminds the driver and passengers to wear their seat belts through a persistent chime.

The car will also warn you in case, for example, you forget to disengage the handbrake before you set off. This warning could save you millions in repair costs if you damage the steering box. The car also actively monitors your driving and helps in braking to avoid collisions.

Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is the ideal car for a family oriented person who still loves a bit of dash in their life. Many owners have testified glowingly how the this Subaru is both sporty and yet eminently practical. The Subaru Outback is the type of car you drive to a high stakes corporate meeting and that evening cruise out of town to visit your beloved grandparents or relatives out of town.

For example the Subaru Outback 2009 model runs on a 2500cc petrol engine. Although its engine size might scare off a number of motorists, surprisingly, it consumes way less fuel. For instance, on a highway, it will give you 15 kilometres using one litre of fuel and give you 14 kilometres in urban areas such as Kampala, more or less like a Toyota Premio with a smaller engine.

When it comes to its service, you will have to focus more on the air cleaner, with a genuine one costing Shs170,000. An air cleaner is one of the most important and crucial parts for Subaru brands. Then also, genuine long-lasting spark plugs that will serve you for approximately 62,000 kilometres or approximately two years will cost you Shs400,000. They are expensive but will give you value for money.

Although it looks like an estate vehicle, the performance of the Outback is better than that of a Subaru Forester. It picks speed the moment you accelerate and even when driving at 240km/hour, you will not feel the car vibrating or shaking. It also provides enough leg room for the driver, the co-driver and the passengers in the rear seats.

Most Outbacks also come with self-levelling shock absorbers. The more you load the car, the more stable it becomes. The shocks will automatically adjust to the weight of the load you are carrying.

Subarus are synonymous with speed and like its fellows, the Outback driving enjoyment increases the more you push the car. The Outback remains composed and serene at top speed and planted on the ground so you will not lose control.

The choice

The choice is really up to you to decide what you want to drive home in this Easter. Yuasa is already offering a 70% deposit on full price and you can drive away with the car of your dreams.

At Yuasa Investments Ltd, you can test drive a Mark X or Subaru Outback of your choice before you make a decision. You will also have a chance to speak to a car expert who will further break down for you the advantages of each make of car, according to the needs you have.

The Yuasa Car Bond is located in Nakawa. To make inquires, you can call toll-free line 0800-111-999 or visit www.yuasatrading.com. Facebook: Yuasa Investments Ltd.

– nilepost