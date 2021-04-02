Sheikh Ndirangwa is the outgoing Kibuli Muslim faction Supreme Mufti.

In the photos that made rounds on social media, Shawula was seen posing naked on her bed and on the other hand dancing erotically.

According to local online site thegrapevine.co.ug, Shawula recorded her nudes to surprise her boyfriend.

“Yes that is Shawula, a daughter to the Supreme Mufti. She was attacked by demons recently and did those unfortunate things,” Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate, the Deputy Supreme Mufti told the news website.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ndirangwa was out of the country – for umra in Saudi Arabia – when his daughter’s nudes leaked.