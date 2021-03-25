Kampala Parents School has always taken pride in training pupils not only in academics, but also in other pillars of life including spirituality, morality, physically fitness, among other things that make up a complete person.

One of the occasions that grace the colorful life of pupils at the KPS campus in Naguru every year is the dedication of candidates to God ahead of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). The event helps children recognize the role of spirituality in their development and success as human beings.

The past year has been hard for many people, including pupils who hoped to graduate from Primary to secondary, and schools had to improvise to keep children abreast with their academic progress.

KPS invested heavily in television teaching programs as well as digital conference learning.

Now that many children are back to school, particularly PLE candidates who are sitting their examination on Monday, March 29, KPS has been working around the clock to prepare the children for this big milestone in their lives.

On Thursday, Fr Joseph Luzindana and second Deputy Mufti Ali Waiswa led the dedication prayer service at KPS.

Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia, Ruparelia Group managing director, of which KPS is part of the family graced the occasion.