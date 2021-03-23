National Unity Platform (NUP) has said that its ready to defend its elected Members of Parliament whose victories are being challenged in Court.

The Secretary-General of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Lewis Rubongoya has assured the party’s elected Members of Parliament whose victories have been petitioned in Court that they will be defended.

The party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said on Tuesday that they have already secured a team of lawyers who are going to see that their MPs don’t lose their victories.

He however noted that this is a planned move by the ruling party-NRM to make NUP lose some members in the August House since they are many.

Currently, NUP is under pressure given the fact that over 11 of its elected MPs, have been dragged to Court over electoral irregularities.

Those taken to Court include Nakawa West’s Joel Ssenyonyi, Kawempe North’s Ssegirinya Muhammad, Aloysius Mukasa for Rugaba South, Makindye Ssabagabo’s David Sserukenya, Wakayima Musoke Nsereko from Nansana municipality, Paul Nsubuga from Busiro North, among others.

However, Rubongoya has assured them that no one is going to lose his seat because they know that whoever won in the last election on the NUP card was voted genuinely by Ugandans.

“We have already organized our legal team that is going to defend our members. It’s natural for one to petition Court incase he/she is not contented with the way someone was voted but the entire country knows who cheated in the last elections. The agenda here is to reduce the number of NUP MPs but it is not going to happen because whoever was on the NUP card qualified and nobody was involved in elections rigging,” he said.