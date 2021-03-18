This week, embattled Equal Opportunities Commission boss Sylvia Ntambi appeared unexpected at Parliament. She went straight to the office of the director Clerks in Parliament, Mr Emmanual Bakwega.

Mr Bakwega walked Ntambi hand-in-hand and went to the office of the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. However, they were unable to get the attention of the speaker who is apparently very busy with mobilization for her bid for speakership in the 11th parliament, as well as winding up business of the 10th August House.

Ms Ntambi is not visiting Kadaga’s office for the first time. Last year, before she was arrested and remanded to Kitalya prisons over abuse of office, she tried to evade the law, by conscripting the powerful Speaker to pull some strings to save her from standing in the dock. Speaker Kadaga however, stood on the right side and allowed the law to take its course.

When Ntambi left prison, the permanent secretary in the ministry of gender, labour and social development, Aggrey Kabenge, wrote asking her to hand over office on February 5, 2021.

However, Ms Ntambi declined to hand over office and other office properties including the official vehicle UG 0931T. This was even after her contract with EOC expired.

It has come to this website’s attention that Ms Ntambi who had earlier accepted to exit EOC quietly, now, has turned around to start lobbying for renewal of the contract.

One of the addresses to start from is Ms Rebecca Kadaga’s office. Ms Ntambi, playing a gender card, wants the Speaker to use her powers or influence to get her contract renewed. This however could be an uphill task as Ms Kadaga is equally preoccupied with fighting for her job as Speaker with deputy Jacob Oulanyah. Which means Kadaga could devote less energy in fighting losing battles with someone who burnt her own figures while she had a mandate to serve Ugandans.