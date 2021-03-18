At least two out of ten senior four finalists who tried to jump into a neighboring girls’ school facility have been shot dead with another surviving with grave injuries.

The victims were Students of

St Jospeh’s College Layibi in Gulu city who were shot dead on Wednesday night by night watchmen guarding Bright Valley Girls School. These were part of a group of ten students who tried sneaking into the girls school facility without authorization.

According to the Community Liaison Officer-CLO at Gulu Central Police Station, Moses Ogwang, the boys entered the neighboring girls’ school through the backyard around 9:30 pm and moved towards the school store section but they were spotted by security guards, who opened fire.

It is reported that 10 candidates jumped fence and sneaked into Bright Valley Girls school from where the night guards opened live bullets at them when they saw them roaming in the girls school compound, thinking they were robbers thus killing two and injuring one.

The injured student has been transferred to Lacor Hospital for medical observation while three students who were arrested in the compound are currently under police custody.

The deceased have been identified as Okeny Emmanuel and Rubangakene Brian. Authorities are still trying to establish the identity of the remaining four students who took off and returned to their school.