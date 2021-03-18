COVID-19 vaccination exercise was launched on Wednesday in Ntungamo district amidst hesitancy from health workers that made other people to be reluctant to get inoculated with the vaccine.

Speaking at the launch of COVID-19 vaccination exercise at Ntungamo Health centre IV, the district health officer Doctor Richard Bakamuturaki assured the general public the vaccine-AstraZeneca is safe and should ignore negative propaganda about the vaccine and come out to get vaccinated.

Dr Bakamuturaki noted that although its voluntary, prevention is better than cure thus stressing that all age brackets should embrace the exercise.

He noted that the district received a total of 6,850 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the ministry of health that will be used to vaccinate health workers both in government and private health facilities.

While launching the vaccination exercise the chairperson COVID-19 Ntungamo District who is also the Resident District Commissioner George Bakunda warned the health workers against hesitation of being vaccinated because they should be an example to the general public.

One of the journalists in Ntungamo district who received the vaccination Rumanzi Perez called upon everyone who has a chance to be vaccinated to embrace the exercise.

However, Rumanzi urged the government to intensify the vaccination of all immunisable killer diseases like Yellow fever, Hepatitis B and A, tuberculosis especially to health workers as the only way to curb hesitation amongst them.

Only ten out of over 600 health workers and one journalist were vaccinated by Sister Katusiime Hope and Asiimwe Moses in charge of the laboratory.