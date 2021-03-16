The Commander od Special Forces Command (SFC) Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Gen Muhoozi who is also Uganda’s First Son received the AstraZeneca vaccine jab on Tuesday as he launched the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for SFC at the troops headquarters in Entebbe.

“Today, it was my pleasure to open the covid-19 vaccination campaign within SFC,” Gen Muhoozi said.

The Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of special operations also thanked the President, Ministry of Health and development partners for the quick acquisition and roll out of this vaccine.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni said he was yet to take the Covid-19 vaccine jab because he wants most vulnerable Ugandans to take the jab first.

“I have not yet been vaccinated, and neither has Janet. We wanted to start with the high-risk people – the ones working in hospitals,” Museveni said on Sunday during his State of nation address.

Uganda targets to vaccinate 49.6 percent of the population which is about 21,936,011 people, in a phased manner.