Police in Rubanda is hunting for a yet to be identified bicycle rider who knocked a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) officer dead on Sunday Evening.

The deceased, private Sinowa Wilson, 35 , UPDF soldier was attached to Rubanda UPDF detach.

Sinowa was knocked at around 8pm at Mukibundwe within Murore A village in Rubanda town council / district.

The deceased was rushed to Heal Medical Centre in Rubanda by good Samaritans, where he died from moments later.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Subregion Police spokesperson confirmed the news.

“Police visited the scene although no body was available to give us information. The body was retrieved from the medical centre to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem and inquiries continue as efforts to hunt for the rider are being made so that he is brought to book,” Maate said.