The territorial Police in Entebbe have arrested one Tandeka Allan Kanyesigye,38 resident of Buzzi Cell Kajansi Town Council over illegal possession of a firearm, and Osinde Omalla John of Garuga Road who is said to have given him the gun.

The arrest follows a search, conducted at Kanyesigye’s place of residence where a black CZ75B CAL.9 LUGER PISTOL with 10 rounds of Ammunition,was recovered. Other items recovered on scene were 3 camouflage Uniforms and several other documents that show he was once a serving member in one of security agency but had been charged with desertion and dismissed from the force after serving a 2 year sentence at Luzira Upper prison.

Upon interrogation, Kanyesigye informed police that he had gotten it from a friend -Osinde Omalla John, the other suspect in custody.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the Police has forwarded the gun for forensic analysis to ascertain whether it has been used in crimes that have rocked the area in the past, as other investigations continue.

“We would like to thank the public for the vigilance and also for providing police with information that has been useful in recovering the gun.The suspects are currently being held at Entebbe Police,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday.