Isaac Sempala Ssebagala on Friday collapsed after his wife Nabilah Naggayi Sempala went with police officers to read a Court order evicting him from their posh home in Buziga, Kampala suburb.

Nabilah had gone with the Regional Police Commander of Katwe, District Police Commander of Kabalagala and other police officers to chase her husband from their matrimonial home.

The property in question was allegedly used as collateral by the couple to acquire a Shs850 million loan from former Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Venansius Baryamureeba which they later failed to pay.

Out of the Shs850 million loan secured between 2013 and 2015 , Nabilah and husband managed to pay back only Shs50 million. This prompted Prof Baryamureeba to claim the property amid contention from Sempala who alleged that the former and the outgoing Kampala Woman MP were conniving to steal his house since he knew nothing about the outstanding loan.

On seeing his wife with police officers, Sempala’s blood pressure rose up and collapsed.

He is currently admitted at Mukwaya General Hospital along Nsambya-Ggaba Road.

Meanwhile, Sempala instructed his lawyers to apply for a court injuction to protect him from Nabilah and Baryamureeba whom he calls thieves.

The application has been heard while Sempala is in hospital and an order has been granted stopping Baryamureeba from taking over the property.

“An exparte interim order is isssued restraining the respondents (Baryamureeba and Nabilah), their servants, agents and persons claiming under them from entering upon the suit land, evicting the applicant and his agents, selling the suit land, transferring the same into their names or from doing any act on the suit land injurious to the rights of the applicant until 17th March, 2021 when miscellaneous application no. 439 of 2021 will be heard Inter parties,” Nabakooza Flavia, the Deputy Registrar said in an interim order dated 12 March.