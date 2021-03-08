Every year on 8th March, Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day. This day brings into perspective the issue of women’s emancipation all over the world.

Since he got into power in 1986, President Yoweri Museveni has been very vital in promoting women emancipation. And a good number of women have taken up major roles in Uganda’s social, political and economic sectors.

As we commemorate the International Women’s Day, we bring you the top 5 female commercial bank CEOs that are making a positive difference in the country’s banking sector.

1.Anne Juuko

She is the managing director and chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, currently the largest commercial bank in the country. She took up this appointment on 1 March 2020 and she has proved her competency to the maximum.

Juuko holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University and a master’s degree in Strategic Planning from the Herriot Watt Business School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

She has also completed various professional courses and programmes in management and leadership.

Juuko started her banking career in 2001. She was between April 2009 a Vice President, Head Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities at Citibank Uganda Limited, before heading to Citibank Kenya as Vice President, Customer Sales and Derivatives Marketing, a role she served between June 2010 and June 2012.

She later joined Stanbic Bank Uganda in 2012 as Head, Global Market’s role till December 2017 when she got appointed, Head, Corporates and Investment Banking at Standard Bank, Namibia; a role she took up in January 2018.

While as head of Global Markets, Juuko is said to have exhibited all-star performance, winning the highly coveted Primary Dealer of the Year award for 6 consecutive years.

2.Annet Nakawunde Mulindwa

She is the managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Finance Trust Bank, a financial service provider.

Nakawunde holds; a Bachelor of Arts degree from Makerere University. A postgraduate diploma in financial management from the Uganda Management Institute (UMI). A Master of Business Administration in finance, also from UMI.

She started her career in the 1990s at Pride Microfinance Limited, she later moved to Nile Bank Limited, before joining Finance Trust Bank. At Finance Trust. She has worked in different capacities. On 3rd April 2012, she was appointed as managing director and CEO of what was still known as Uganda Finance Trust, a microfinance institution. When the Bank of Uganda granted Finance Trust a full commercial banking license in 2014, she became the second woman in the banking history of the country to rise to the rank of CEO at a commercial bank. behind Edigold Monday (who is no longer heading any bank).

3.Annette Wabunoha Kihuguru

She is the Managing Director at Ecobank Uganda.

She has been in the banking institution for close to 30 years.

She holds a Master’s degree in Management from UMI in addition to a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts Economics and Political Science from Makerere University.

She has also had various international and local pieces of training over the years mainly in banking. Other responsibilities besides banking are coaching, mentoring and developing team members to enhance their strengths.

4.Sarah Arapta

She is the managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citibank Uganda, also a financial service provider, licensed as a commercial bank by the Bank of Uganda. She joined Citibank Uganda as CEO in January 2016.

Before joining Citibank, she was the Director, Corporate & Investment Banking at Barclays Bank where she served from June 2014 – Nov 2015.

Arapta also worked at Stanbic Bank Uganda in various capacities including Head, Investment Banking and Head, Corporate Banking. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Makerere University and other qualifications.

5.Patricia Ojangole

She is the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Development Bank (UDB), Uganda’s only national development financial institution.

Ojangole holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from ESAMI and a Bachelor of Commerce honours degree from Makerere University. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a member of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda and the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Before joining UDB in 2012, she had worked for 13 years in various African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Botswana. Her work had covered diverse business areas including credit, risk management and finance.

She joined Uganda Development Bank Limited as Head, Internal Audit where she was critical in ensuring that good governance and policies were being used to manage the business.