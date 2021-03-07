Police in Iganga district are hunting for a 32-year old man for allegedly stabbing a colleague to death on suspicion that he loves his wife.

The suspect, a resident of Nabukoni village in Nambaale sub-county in Iganga, is said to have stabbed Ali Kalulu, 33-year old, whom he accused of adultery with his wife.

Busoga East region police spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect used a knife to stab the deceased in the Chest.

Mubi said the suspect attacked Kalulu from the home of the area Gombolola internal security officer, stabbed him and after he fled.

Kalulu was rushed to Iganga-Nakavule hospital where he died from.