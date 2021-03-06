Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II left Uganda on Friday for a working visit in Kenya. Kabaka Mutebi drove through the Malaba border post and sources in Nairobi can confirm that he arrived safely.

As it was last time he was in Kenya, President Uhuru Kenya sent his elite presidential guard to provide protection to the king.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga confirmed that the Kabaka is on a working visit to Kenya where he will meet dignitaries.

“There are visitors in Kenya who the Kabaka went to meet. He should have met them here but he agreed to meet them there,” Mayiga said. “He will be meeting also some Kenyan dignitaries,” Mayiga added without giving details. He was explaining the absence of the Kabaka at the finale of the Masaza Cup where Buddu was walloped 3-1 by Ggomba at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

However, our sources in Nairobi reveal that Kabaka Mutebi is meeting senior royals from Monaco, a principality of France. The senior royals from Monaco have investment and cultural interests they want to pursue in both Kenya and Buganda Kingdom.

Our sources in Nairobi further revealed that Kabaka Mutebi will have meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta and politicians Raila Odinga to discuss “bilateral” issues between Buganda and Kenya.

As we have done before whenever Kabaka Mutebi visits Kenya, we’ll keep you updated on Kabaka’s business trip to Kenya.