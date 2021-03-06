The marriage of outgoing Kampala Central Woman MP Nabilah Naggayi Sempala is on the rocks after plans by the legislator to seize her husband Isaac Sempala Ssebagala’s prime property hit a dead end.

Its alleged that Nabilah was conniving with her close friend Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, the former Makerere University Vice Chancellor to grab Ssebagala’s property located in Kyadondo Block 273, Plot 5- Katuso Close, Kampala.

In a letter dated 24 February, 2021, Nabilah told Agaba Muhairwe and Company Advocates that the property in question was under leasehold register volume 4004 Folio 8 and had been put on sale by Equity Bank (U) LTD over Mr Ssebagala’s failure to honour a loan.

She said the property was put on sale by the bank which even advertised in print media in early February 2013. Nabilah added that when the bank took such step, she appealed to its management to cancel the decision promising them that they were going to clear the loan. However the bank turned down her request until she asked for help from Prof. Baryamureeba.

“I then decided to approach your client (Prof Venansius Baryamureeba) a family friend on 13th February 2013 and he accepted to intervene and save our home. The debt and other costs related to the bank loan were met by your client which he agreed,” reads the letter.

“I also learnt from my husband that he had another outstanding facility with Pesa Finance Limited where he had defaulted a loan payment. Therefore, we agreed as a family to request prof Venansius Baryamureeba for a friendly loan of UGX450,000,000/= to settle my husband’s indebtedness to Equity Bank (U) Ltd and Pesa Finance Ltd and also modify property…….. After discussing with my husband I signed the friendly loan agreement of UGX450,000,000/= on 1st March 2013 and with your.”

After two years, the legislator in the letter further said that she again approached Prof Baryamureeba for the second friendly loan so that her family can acquire a family home property at Edmonton A-Bt5y 3b7, 4607-152 Avenue, Canada since her family had already relocated to Canada.

“On 2nd June 2015 behalf of my family, I signed the second friendly loan agreement of UGX 400,000,000/= and secured it with the same property Leasehold Register Volume 4004 Folio8, Kyadondo Block 273 Plot5 Katuso Close at Katuso whose title was already in his possession and transferred the money to my husband who already was in Canada to make payment against the property which he did. As a result of a circumstance beyond our control I was only able to remit UGX50,000,000/= to Prof Venansius Baryamureeba’s account in Equity Bank (U) Ltd on 30th January 2020 leaving a balance of UGX800,000,000/=,” Nabilah disclosed.

Having failed to pay the balance, Agaba Muhairwe and Company Advocates, on 22nd February 2021 gave her an eviction letter copying in Mr Ssebagala.

“Further reference is made to our correspondence dated 18th April 2016, 21st February 2017, 1st February 2018, 1st March 2020 all reminding you to settle your indebtedness to our client currently standing at UGX800,000,000 ( Eight Hundred Million Uganda Shillings) all arising from two loan agreements. Therefore you are hereby evicted to and ordered to vacate the above premises by 1st March 2021 for breach of contract arising from loan agreements executed on 1st March 2013, and 2nd June 2015,” the lawyers told Nabilah.

Sources saysthat when Mr Ssebagala received the latter, he was shocked because he was too green about what was going on. He rushed to Kasana, Mpungu and Company Advocates to save his property.

Through his lawyers, Ssebagala said he had no idea about what was happening since everything was done behind his back. He warned Baryamureeba to stay off his property.

“In your letter, you threatened to evict our client’s wife Naggayi Nabilah Sempala from a house you did not indicate in your letter. From Naggayi Nabilah Sempala’s reply to yours which is dated 24/2/2021, it is clear that you intend to evict her from our client’s land comprised in LRV 4004 Plot 8 Kyadondo Block 273 Plot5 Katuso Close Kampala,” Ssebagala’s lawyers told Baryamureeba in a letter dated 1st March.

“Our said client have never borrowed any money from Prof Baryamureeba. He has also never authorized the said Naggayi Nabilah Sempala to deal with the said Prof Baryamureeba in any way. She has no powers of attorney signed by our client …….. whatever loan the said Naggayi Nabilah Sempala obtained from your client, she did so in her personal capacity and not as a spouse of our client. Our client is not bounded by the contractual obligations with your client. Naggayi Nabilah Sempala had no authority to allegedly mortgage any of our client’s properties as security …”

Sources allude that the duo (Prof Baryamureeba and Nabilah) were in a plan to take over Ssebagala’s property in a disguise that she was paying off the debt.