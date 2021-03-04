National Water and Sewerage Corporation has showcased 30 engineering innovations that have helped the corporation push it agenda of water for all.

The innovations cover the fields of water quality, smart metering, waste to energy, asset management, water treatment, smart energy use, billing and innovative financial management.

World Engineering Day is celebrated annually on March 04. This year the event is being held under the Global theme “Engineering for a healthy Planet”

This is the first time NWSC is officially celebrating World Engineering Day under the theme “Celebrating NWSC’s Engineering Innovations and Technological Advances to Achieve Water for All”

Speaking at the event marked at the Ggaba Water Works, the Chairman of the NWSC Board Eng. Dr, Badru Kiggundu underscored the centrality of engineering to the provision of water and sanitation services in NWSC.

He challenged NWSC engineers to come up with home-grown solutions for engineering challenges in their day to day work. He advised the engineers to look at the impact of the innovation, cost implications and the expected outputs.

Kiggundu said “The innovations that we have witnessed today will go a long way to address some of the challenges that the Corporation is facing. My quest is that all our engineers think of more innovative solutions to address the challenges that are facing the corporation like the increasing non-revenue water due to technical and commercial losses.”

Dr. Kiggundu reiterated the commitment of the Board and Management to continue supporting and encouraging staff by providing opportunities for skilling them especially for tailor-made innovations that are relevant to the prevailing challenges in the Corporation.

The MD of NWSC Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha said the corporation has expanded its service footprint from 24 towns to 258 towns in the last 6 years because o